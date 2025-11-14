Broncos' Alex Singleton: Not playing in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Last Friday, Singleton underwent surgery for testicular cancer that was discovered the previous Monday. He proceeded to play last Thursday against the Raiders, logging all 60 defensive snaps en route to nine tackles, but he'll now miss at least one game as he embarks on his recovery effort, which doesn't have a firm timetable at this time, according to DiLalla. After Sunday, the Broncos have a Week 12 bye, meaning his next possible chance to play is Sunday, Nov. 30 at Washington.
