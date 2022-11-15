Singleton tallied eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's game against Tennessee.
Singleton was only on the field for 53 percent of his team's defensive snaps, but he made the most of his opportunities. He's racked up 70 tackles (44 solo) and three passes defensed over his first nine games of the 2022 season, as he remains on pace for his third 100-plus tackle season over the last four years.
