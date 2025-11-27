Broncos' Alex Singleton: On track to return in Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton (illness) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Singleton is on track to make his return to action after missing the team's Week 11 win over the Chiefs as a result of his ongoing recovery from surgery to treat testicular cancer. The linebacker will have two more practices this week to prove his health before Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
More News
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Eyeing Week 13 return•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Not playing in Week 11•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Recovering from surgery•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Logs nine tackles in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Double-digit stops in Week 9 win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Racks up 11 stops in Week 8 win•