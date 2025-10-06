Singleton recorded six tackles (four solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.

After another impressive performance, Singleton has now recorded 44 total tackles through five games, a team-high in takedowns. The 31-year-old has bounced back in a major way from a 2024 campaign that was ended short due to an ACL tear suffered in Week 3 of last season. Singleton continues to be a solid IDP option as a key member of the the Broncos strong defensive unit in 2025. The veteran linebacker will look to build upon his excellent start to the season when the the Broncos visit the Jets in Week 6.