Singleton recorded eight tackles (four solo) in the Broncos' loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Singleton played all 71 defensive snaps versus Indianapolis and was third on the team with his eight stops. Through two games, Singleton has 14 tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup on 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

