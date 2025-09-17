Broncos' Alex Singleton: Piles up eight tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton recorded eight tackles (four solo) in the Broncos' loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Singleton played all 71 defensive snaps versus Indianapolis and was third on the team with his eight stops. Through two games, Singleton has 14 tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup on 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
More News
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Logs six tackles in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: May be back for preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Breaks thumb•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Returns Thursday•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Should be ready for regular season•