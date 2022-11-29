Singleton registered seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-10 defeat against the Panthers.
The 28-year-old finished with one less tackle Josey Jewell despite playing 31 fewer defensive snaps than the fellow linebacker. Singleton has now recorded 90 tackles and three passes defended while playing 367 of his 483 snaps on defense across 11 games this season. He will look to continue putting up steady production this coming Sunday against Baltimore.
