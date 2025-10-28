Broncos' Alex Singleton: Racks up 11 stops in Week 8 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton tallied 11 tackles (two solo) and forced a fumble Sunday in 44-24 win over Dallas.
Singleton led Denver in tackles while tallying double-digit stops for the third time this season. He also forced a fumble in the third quarter, though the ball was recovered by the Cowboys. Singleton has a robust 70 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, through eight games on the campaign.
More News
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Eight stops in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Seven stops in Week 6 win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: One sack in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Double-digit stops in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Team-high 12 tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Piles up eight tackles in loss•