Singleton tallied 11 tackles (two solo) and forced a fumble Sunday in 44-24 win over Dallas.

Singleton led Denver in tackles while tallying double-digit stops for the third time this season. He also forced a fumble in the third quarter, though the ball was recovered by the Cowboys. Singleton has a robust 70 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, through eight games on the campaign.

