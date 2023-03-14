The Broncos re-signed Singleton to a three-year contract Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Singleton led the Denver defense in tackles last season, notching a career-high 163 tackles (100 solo). After drastically outperforming his one-year deal in 2022, it's no surprise the Broncos were compelled to keep the veteran linebacker in Denver for the next three seasons with a deal worth $18 million. The 29-year-old will look to pick up where he left off as a strong IDP option, attempting to maintain his extraordinary efficiency in a significant role for Denver's defense.
