Singleton recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Singleton finished Sunday's game against the Jets tied with safety Kareem Jackson for the most tackles among Broncos defenders. The veteran linebacker is leading the Broncos defense with 44 total tackles through five weeks, continuing his dominant performance spanning back to the 2022 campaign. Singleton should remain a solid IDP option heading into a Week 6 matchup with Chiefs.