Singleton recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Singleton tied for the team lead in tackles (11) with teammate Josey Jewell. In 10 games played, the 28-year-old has amassed a team-high 82 total tackles. Singleton is a consistent force in a strong Denver defense. The veteran linebacker will look to keep the momentum of his stellar season going when the Broncos visit the Panthers in Week 12.

