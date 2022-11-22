Singleton recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders.
Singleton tied for the team lead in tackles (11) with teammate Josey Jewell. In 10 games played, the 28-year-old has amassed a team-high 82 total tackles. Singleton is a consistent force in a strong Denver defense. The veteran linebacker will look to keep the momentum of his stellar season going when the Broncos visit the Panthers in Week 12.
