Singleton record 21 tackles (19 solo) and one pass breakup in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers.
Singleton's outstanding performance Monday set a new season high in tackles. Through six weeks, the 28-year-old linebacker has recorded 47 total tackles, ranking him first among all Broncos defenders. Singleton continues to be busy as a run stopper in Denver's strong defensive unit. For this reason, the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder remains a strong IDP option. Singleton will look to build upon his impressive start to the season when the Broncos host the run-heavy Jets in Week 7.