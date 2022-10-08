Singleton recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.
Singleton tied his season-high in tackles Thursday as the Broncos' defense was the lone bright spot of the team's performance. Through five weeks, the veteran linebacker has notched 26 total tackles, ranking him third among all Broncos defenders. Singleton's involvement as a run stopper make him an intriguing IDP option. The 28-year-old will look to continue his strong start to the season when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 6.