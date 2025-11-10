Singleton (groin) announced Monday that he is recovering from surgery undergone after Denver's win over the Raiders last Thursday to remove a cancerous tumor, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Singleton said the "prognosis is excellent" and that he expects "to return to the field very soon," though his status for Sunday's upcoming road matchup against the Chiefs now appears uncertain. The veteran linebacker has held down an every-down role on defense for the Broncos, and he's racked up 89 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one interception across 10 regular-season appearances so far. If he were to miss any time, Dre Greenlaw would likely be thrust into a starting role at interior linebacker.