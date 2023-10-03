Singleton finished Sunday's game against the Bears with 12 tackles (four solo).
Singleton collected double-digit tackles for the second straight week, and he's racked up eight or more in three of his first four contests of the 2023 campaign. He sits with 34 total tackles (18 solo) and one pass defensed heading into Week 5.
More News
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Nine tackles in blowout•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Re-signs with Broncos•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Career high in tackles•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Forces fumble on special teams•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Compiles 20 tackles in loss•