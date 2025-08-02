Singleton (thumb) participated in Denver's practice Saturday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Singleton was originally expected to miss an extended period of time after breaking his thumb in practice Monday but managed to return to the field sooner than expected. It is unclear if the injury will limit the 31-year-old at all going forward, and he is expected to serve as one of the team's starting inside linebackers once again during the upcoming campaign after having been limited to just three games played last season.