Singleton (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Singleton sat out Denver's Week 11 win over the Chiefs after undergoing surgery Nov. 7 to have a cancerous tumor removed from one of his testicles. The Broncos' Week 12 bye helped the linebacker's recovery process, and he practiced in full all three days leading up to Sunday's matchup. The 31-year-old missed just four snaps through 10 weeks of play, and his return coupled with star cornerback Patrick Surtain's (pectoral) will strengthen an already dominant Broncos defense as Denver pursues its first AFC West title since 2015.