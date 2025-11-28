Broncos' Alex Singleton: Set to suit up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Singleton missed Week 11 due to his ongoing recovery from surgery to treat his testicular cancer. The Broncos' Week 12 bye helped the linebacker's recovery process, and he practiced in full all three days leading up to Sunday's matchup. The 31-year-old missed just 4 snaps through 10 weeks of play, and his return, coupled with Patrick Surtain's, will strengthen an already dominant Broncos defense as they pursue their first AFC West title since 2015.
