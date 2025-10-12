default-cbs-image
Singleton registered seven tackles (five solo) during the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Singleton co-led the Broncos in tackles with Brandon Jones during Sunday's win. Singleton has recorded at least six stops in each of the first six games of the regular season and is up to 51 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense on the year.

