Singleton (knee) is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Singleton tore his ACL during the team's Week 3 win over the Broncos last season but is close to being ready to make his return. If healthy for the the start of the regular season, the 31-year-old will likely serve as one of Denver's starting linebackers.
