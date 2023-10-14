Singleton racked up 11 tackles (10 solo) in Thursday's loss to Kansas City.

Singleton put together another big tackle effort, reaching the double-digit mark for the fourth straight contest. The fifth-year pro posted a career-high 163 tackles last season and is on pace to approach that mark with 55 stops through six games in 2023. Singleton currently ranks third in the league in tackles, though he has a game up on most other players with Denver's Week 6 contest being held on Thursday.