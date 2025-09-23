Singleton registered 12 tackles (four solo) in the Broncos' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

It was a busy day for Singleton, who played all 86 defensive snaps and logged a team-high 12 tackles, which tied with Derwin James for most in Sunday's game. Singleton is up to 27 tackles on the season, which leads the Broncos and is tied for 11th most in the NFL. He logged 120 tackles or more in four of the past five seasons prior 2025, with his 2024 campaign cut short due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 3.