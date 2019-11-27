Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Can't practice Wednesday
Johnson did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Johnson appears to have suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Bills, during which he compiled a season-high 15 tackles. The 27-year-old will have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Chargers. If Johnson were forced to miss any time, Joseph Jones would likely play an expanded role on defense.
