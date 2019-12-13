Play

Johnson (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Johnson began the week as a limited practice participant but will be good to go for Week 15. The 27-year-old has been battling the knee issue for the last few weeks, but the injury hasn't forced him to miss a game.

