Johnson recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers.
Johnson tied safety Justin Simmons for team lead in tackles Sunday, playing every defensive snap as a staple of the Broncos' defense. Johnson was a breakout candidate prior to the season and, barring injuries, looks well on his way to surpassing the 100-tackle threshold in 2020.
