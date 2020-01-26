Johnson tallied 93 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and three passes defensed in 2019.

Believing Johnson to be too raw, head coach Vic Fangio did not have Johnson suit up for a game until Week 5 against the Chargers. He quickly responded with a clutch interception in the end zone against Los Angeles and 1.5 sacks against Tennessee the following week. The Broncos caught a lot of flack for not drafting an inside linebacker in the 2019 draft, but Johnson seems to be the kind of stat-sheet filling weapon that the Broncos needed to complement Todd Davis, who is at his best playing downhill. The Broncos might add some depth to the linebacking corps in the offseason, but Johnson -- who is under contract for another season before hitting restrict free agency -- seems to be the future at the position in Denver.