Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Hampered by knee issue
Johnson revealed his left knee injury affected his tackling and mobility during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Johnson still played all 66 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles during the divisional win. The 27-year-old linebacker admitted he likely won't be full strength for Week 14's clas against the Texans, but said he'll tough it out again.
