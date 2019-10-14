Johnson recorded nine tackles and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's victory over Tennessee.

Having finally jumped Corey Nelson and Josey Jewell on the depth chart, Johnson started at inside linebacker alongside Todd Davis each of the past two games. The results have been encouraging from both a real-life and fantasy point of view considering the 27-year-old recorded 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception while seeing at least 87 percent of the snaps in each game. It seems highly unlikely Denver will go back to either Jewell or Nelson anytime soon, making Johnson an interesting IDP prospect.

