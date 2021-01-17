Johnson finished the 2020 season with 124 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed.

Johnson had big shoes to fill after the Broncos made the surprise decision to move on from Todd Davis. He ended up filling in admirably, leading the team in tackles for the first time in his career while also helping out in the passing game and delivering some big hits. His ability to fill up the stat sheet makes him a strong fit for Vic Fangio's scheme, which relies on athletic inside-linebacker play. He figures to try to repeat his performance in 2021 as -- with little depth behind him -- the team is likely to tender him at a competitive level.