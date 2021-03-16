The Broncos are expected to place a second-round tender on restricted free agent Johnson, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Johnson's base salary for a one-year deal will now be set at $3.3 million, as Denver takes an initial step toward retaining its leading tackler from a season ago. Additionally, should Johnson leave town for an offer the Broncos prove unwilling to match, a second-round pick will be coming back Denver's way. General manager George Patton may still aspire to add an effective coverage linebacker to the fold during free agency or the draft. With the second-round tender commitment to Johnson, it at least becomes more difficult to pry away one of the team's surest run stoppers.
