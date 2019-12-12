Play

Johnson (knee) was listed as a limited participant"> for Wednesday's practice.

Johnson was limited last week prior to Denver's win over the Texans, when he suited up and provided both five tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble. He should be good to go again in Week 15, but his situation will continue to be monitored.

