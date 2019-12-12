Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Limited participation Wednesday
Johnson (knee) was listed as a limited participant"> for Wednesday's practice.
Johnson was limited last week prior to Denver's win over the Texans, when he suited up and provided both five tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble. He should be good to go again in Week 15, but his situation will continue to be monitored.
More News
-
Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Ready to go•
-
Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Practices as limited participant•
-
Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Hampered by knee issue•
-
Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Active against Chargers•
-
Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Status for Week 13 uncertain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill is a must-start option for Week 15, but he isn't the only unexpected name in...