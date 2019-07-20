Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Next man up behind Todd Davis
With Davis (calf) on the shelf for the next few weeks, Johnson took the bulk of the first-team reps alongside Josey Jewell, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
Johnson racked up 424 tackles at Tennessee from 2011 through 2014, but didn't see a NFL roster until Denver picked him up last year after he was found not guilty of rape charges. He was quiet last season as he adjusted back to the game, but the coaching staff obviously sees enough from him to vault him over the likes of Joe Jones and Keishawn Bierria. Davis figures to be back in the fold once the season starts, but the next few weeks could be big for Johnson both for rotational purposes this season and if Denver decides to move on from Davis in 2020.
