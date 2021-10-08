Johnson made eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.
Johnson set a season-high with eight tackles against the Ravens. The 29-year-old linebacker is coming of a 124-tackle season, but he has gotten off to a slow pace to start the 2021 campaign. If he can build off his Week 4 performance, then he be a viable fantasy option for the remainder of the season.
