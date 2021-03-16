The Broncos placed a second-round tender on Johnson on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

This move was expected, as it offers the Broncos the right of first refusal if Johnson receives an offer sheet on the open market. Johnson will receive $3.3 million in base salary in 2021 unless a better offer comes around, though that seems unlikely given that the other team would forfeit a second-round pick to the Broncos. Johnson led the team with 124 tackles last season, and he's poised to be a full-time starter again next year.