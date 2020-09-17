Johnson recorded a team-high 12 tackles in Monday's 16-13 loss to the Titans.
The 28-year-old linebacker posted 93 tackles over 15 games last season, and the release of Todd Davis earlier in September provided Johnson a chance to break out further in 2020. He's taking advantage early, as he was all over the field in the primetime showdown. Johnson played all 81 snaps Monday, and if he suits up in 16 games this year, he should easily surpass the 100-tackle threshold.
