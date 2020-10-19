Johnson made nine tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 18-12 win over the Patriots.
Johnson leads the Broncos with 38 total tackles through five games, and he's added a sack as well. The 28-year-old linebacker posted 93 tackles last season, and now he's taken another step, pacing for 121 stops this year. Johnson plays nearly every snap since Todd Davis is no longer in Denver, and the production has followed, so fantasy managers in IDP formats should have their eyes on him.
