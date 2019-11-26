Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Racks up 15 tackles in loss
Johnson recorded 15 tackles and a tackle for a loss during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.
Johnson came into Sunday as one of the league's highest rated middle linebackers and finished the day with his second game with at least 13 tackles in his last three games. Still, he didn't quite look as good as he has in recent weeks, particularly on a gnarly coverage on Cole Beasley in which he was caught in space before surrendering a 30-yard gain. It was just Johnson's seventh regular-season game since 2015, so growing pains are to be expected. Next up Sunday is a struggling Chargers squad.
