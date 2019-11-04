Play

Johnson had 13 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Johnson didn't have a tackle and played in only one game during his rookie season, but he's now taken over the starting role at inside linebacker for the Broncos. The 27-year-old has 41 tackles (23 solo) 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in five starts.

