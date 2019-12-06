Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Ready to go
Johnson (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Johnson upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice. The 27-year-old is on track to draw his usual start at inside linebacker against the Texans on Sunday.
