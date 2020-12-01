Johnson made eight tackles (seven solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Saints.

Johnson popped the ball out of Latavius Murray's hands on the Saints' second offensive drive to record his second forced fumble of the year. The 28-year-old linebacker also reached the eight-tackle threshold for the sixth time in seven games, continuing to provide fantasy managers a solid floor. Johnson has 92 tackles through 11 games, sitting just one stop shy of tying his career high in the category.