Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Status for Week 13 uncertain
Johnson (knee) is not practicing Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Johnson suffered a knee injury late during Week 12's loss to the Bills, and he hasn't yet resumed practicing. If the 27-year-old linebacker were forced to miss Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, Joseph Jones would likely play an increased role on defense for Denver.
