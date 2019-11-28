Play

Johnson (knee) is not practicing Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Johnson suffered a knee injury late during Week 12's loss to the Bills, and he hasn't yet resumed practicing. If the 27-year-old linebacker were forced to miss Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, Joseph Jones would likely play an increased role on defense for Denver.

