Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Tallies eight tackles in loss
Johnson recorded eight tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.
The Broncos are reeling, but the defense has been pretty stout in recent weeks thanks to Johnson, who has been a surprise find at inside linebacker after spending much of 2018 on the bench. Sunday was his third game with at least eight tackles in his last four games. Though he has just 1.5 sacks thus far, head coach Vic Fangio also hasn't been shy in sending him after the quarterback. Even with projected starters Todd Davis and Josey Jewell healthy, Johnson seems to have a hold on Jewell's starting spot.
