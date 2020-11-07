site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Alijah Holder: Elevated from practice squad
Holder was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Holder will move up to the active roster and is expected to provide depth behind Kareem Jackson and Duke Dawson. Sunday will mark the season debut for the 24-year-old.
