Broncos' Alijah Holder: Receives promotion
The Broncos signed Holder to the active roster Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Holder has played in four games this season. He'll add vital depth in the secondary, as the Broncos are heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers without their top three cornerbacks.
