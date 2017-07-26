Broncos' Allen Barbre: Traded to Denver
Barbre was traded to the Broncos in exchange for a 2019 conditional draft pick on Wednesday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
The Eagles were planning on releasing Barbre anyway while the Broncos didn't have to risk him getting plucked away by another team in free agency, so this transaction appears to be a win-win for both sides.
