Broncos' Andre Holmes: Claimed on waivers
The Broncos have claimed Holmes off waivers, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Holmes, who the Bills let go Tuesday, gives Denver some added wideout depth and experience, with Emmanuel Sanders dealing with an Achilles' injury. The team's other healthy options at the position are Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick and River Cracraft.
