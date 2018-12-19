Holmes caught his only target for a five-yard gain during Saturday's 17-16 loss to Cleveland.

Holmes got into the action early in the second quarter, helping convert a second-and-short and set up a Brandon McManus field goal. Holmes garnered just eight offensive snaps on Saturday and, though that could certainly increase with his prior familiarity with Bill Musgrave's attack, that probably wouldn't make sense. Denver has nothing much to play for and so it would make sense to see what it has in first-year targets Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, and Tim Patrick in these final two games of the season, both against division rivals -- Oakland and Los Angeles -- with solid pass defenses.

