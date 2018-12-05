The Broncos claimed Holmes off waivers Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Holmes didn't take long to land elsewhere after the Bills waived him and fellow wideout Kelvin Benjamin a day earlier. The veteran will give the Broncos some added depth and experience in the wake of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders sustaining a torn Achilles' tendon during Wednesday's practice, which will likely spell an end to his season. Beyond Holmes, the team's other healthy options at the position are Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick and River Cracraft.

