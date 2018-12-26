Holmes is dealing with a high left ankle sprain and is unlikely to suit up in Sunday's season finale against the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Holmes isn't a significant part of the Denver passing game, but his likely absence for Week 17 represents yet another blow to a decimated receiver room that has already lost Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) and Demaryius Thomas (traded to the Texans) for the season. With Holmes out of the mix for Sunday, River Cracraft is in line to serve as the Broncos' No. 4 wideout.