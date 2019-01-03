Broncos' Andreas Knappe: Re-signs with Broncos

Knappe (concussion)Mike Klis of 9News Denver a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Wednesday.

Knappe suffered a concussion in the preseason and was waived off injured reserve in early September, only to join the Broncos' practice squad and then land on the injured list in late November with another concussion. The 27-year-old is still looking to make his NFL debut.

