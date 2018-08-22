Broncos' Andreas Knappe: Ruled out for Friday's preseason affair

Knappe (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason affair with Washington, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Knappe's absence might hinder his chances of making the 53-man roster come roster cut downs. As it currently stands, Knappe figures to be on the fence come deliberation time.

